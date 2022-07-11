John Dupuis Park undergoes construction for upgrades

Construction will begin at a LaSalle park starting today.

John Dupuis Park, located at 905 Hazel Street, will undergo construction in order to make the playground more accessible.

Upgrades include changing out the protective base around the playground from the current pea stone to an engineered wood fiber. This product provides a firm, stable base to give children and caregivers with various disabilities the ability to move through and around the outdoor play area.

A grant has provided $100,000 towards the project, and the Town contributed $54,000.

Four other parks have been upgraded through this project and have been completed including Jim Chappus Park, Meo Park, Ojibway Oaks Park, and Paul Wilkinson Park.

The playground equipment will be closed for about three weeks.