John McGivney Children's Centre announces new CEO

The John McGivney Children's Centre has announced a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Jennifer Jovanovski will be taking over as CEO.

After a comprehensive search, the Board selected Jovanovski to lead the John McGivney Children's Centre.

The Board describes her as authentic, charismatic and a collaborative leader, bringing exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

She has established strong relationships with JMCC's many network partners across Windsor and Essex County, as well as the province of Ontario.

Jovanovski is from Windsor, and has over 20 years of experience in healthcare, including 10 years in management at Erie Shores HealthCare, and at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Regional Children's Centre, and is a Registered Nurse with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

She also held the position of Director of Client Services at JMCC.

Jovanovski says this is an extremely exciting opportunity and she is truly honoured to lead JMCC.

She will take over from interim CEO Paul Huras effective August 14, 2023.

The John McGivney Children's Centre provides rehabilitation and support services to children and youth living in Windsor and Essex County.