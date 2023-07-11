John McGivney Children's Centre receives $90,000 grant from Solcz Family Foundation

The John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) has received a $90,000 grant from the Solcz Family Foundation.

The JMCC provides rehabilitation and support services to children and youth living in Windsor and Essex County.

More than 3,000 children and youth with physical, neurological and developmental needs are supported annually by the JMCC.

The grant money was used to create a family support fund.

Jennifer Jovanovski, Director of Client Services at JMCC says the fund was a need that was indentified through their family advisory committee.

"So this was launched June 1, 2023 and with the support of the Solcz Family Foundation, we're hoping that we'll be able to serve many children and families by using this."

She says the grant money is flexible in terms of how it will be used to help families.

"A lot of things that might qualify would be some support to go to wheelchairs, walkers. Equipment that otherwise might not be fully covered through insurance or through other grants. So even things like helmets, hearing aids, splints, hand braces."

She says there are a number of out-of-pocket and unexpected expenses for families that aren't covered by government funding or insurance.

She says a lot of times given our location, children and families have to travel.

"There's medical appointments. The cost of gas. Our cost of living is so much higher. Sometimes they have to stay in hotel rooms, get food. Those costs add up quite quickly. So want to make sure that we're able to help, even if it's just a little bit to relief some of that financial burden."

The fund will also be used to help families find appropriate recreational programs for their child, to help them make friends, challenge them and help build confidence.

The grant will be distributed over a three year period.

The Solcz Family Foundation's mission is to improve the welfare of the Windsor-Essex community, and in particular, focus on supporting projects and programs in social services that provide opportunities for children and youth.