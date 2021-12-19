John McGivney Children's Centre to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

As the push continues to get more children vaccinated against COVID-19, there are more places to get the vaccine.

John McGivney Children's Centre will be hosting three pop-up clinics this week.

Centre CEO Jessica Sartori says, while the clinics are open to anyone, the goal is to help families who may find it difficult to get to vaccination clinics.

She says they jumped at the opportunity to host the clinics.

"As soon as we heard that there was more of a push for the boosters, more of a push for vaccines to be available for children we got on the phone and contacted the health unit right away and asked if we could offer our space in our building."

She says parents were asking for another place to get their children vaccinated.

"We were hearing excitement from parents that the vaccines were becoming more and more available for their children. We know how important the centre is to kids and families and how important their children's health is. They can have very, very busy lives and what a great opportunity."

The pop-up clinics go December 20, 21 and 22 from 9am to 4pm at the centre on Matchette Rd. in Windsor.

First, second and booster shots will be available — no appointments are necessary.