John McGivney Children's Centre to host the Mobile Medical Support truck

The John McGivney Children's Centre is hosting the Mobile Medical Support truck once again.

Since the Mobile Medical Support Truck's unveiling in September 2022, the fully accessible vehicle travels to various locations in the community to provide important health services to those in need.

The MMS provides important health services including:

Primary Care Check Ups and Chronic Disease Support

Preventative Care, including COVID-19 and Flu vaccines

Wound Care and Foot Care

Mental Health Support and Substance & Addiction Services

The truck will be set up in the John McGivney Children's Centre's parking lot on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MMS is supported by the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team, which is comprised of over 45 healthcare organizations, community support services, hospitals, home and community care providers, lived experience partners, and primary care providers providing services in urban and rural settings.