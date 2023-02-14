John Tory remains in office as discussion of Toronto budget looms

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who stunned the city with his admission of an affair with a former staffer, remains in office today despite announcing a plan to resign.

His office says that's because Tory will be working to ensure the city's budget the first he has proposed under new "strong mayor" powers gets approved.

Council meets to debate the budget on Wednesday, a process that could ultimately take weeks.

Tory, 68, said Friday that he would be stepping down after revealing that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work on his staff but has since left.

The announcement initially raised many questions about how the city would proceed with the budget, which includes controversial boosts to policing and cuts to transit service.

Tory remaining at the city helm while council discusses the budget means he still holds powers that give him a veto over changes council makes and the ability to push through the fiscal plan with only one-third of council support.

