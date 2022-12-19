Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media.

Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury's verdicts in June.

The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but also awarded $2 million to Heard.

Depp's camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him that he plans to donate to charity.