Dustin Johnson holds on to a four stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Masters.

He shot a 7-under 65 Saturday good for minus-16 overall.

Three Canadians will participate in the final round Sunday as well.

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Mike Weir all made the cut.

Conners fired a 7-under 65 to end his second round Saturday morning — the lowest score ever hit by a Canadian at the tournament — he sits in 15th at 6-under.