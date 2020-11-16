iHeartRadio
Johnson Wins Masters With Record Performance

Dustin Johnson has capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.

Johnson shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. He tapped in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in his record-breaking win in 1997.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

No one had a better finish than Woods, the defending champion, but only after posting the highest score of his career _ three balls in Rae's Creek for a 10 on the par-3 12th hole.

He finished with five birdies over the last six holes to salvage a 76.

The betting favourite and biggest basher in golf, Bryson DeChambeau, couldn't even beat 63-year-old Bernhard Langer, who shot 71 and wound up one shot ahead of the U.S. Open champion.

 

with files from Associated Press

