Johnston named OHL Player of the Month for December

A member of the Windsor Spitfires has been named OHL Player of the Month for December.

Spitfire forward Wyatt Johnston takes home the honour after tallying 19 points in eight games.

He recorded points in seven of the eight games the Spits played last month.

Johnston had an OHL career best on December 3, recording six points in a game against the Sarnia Sting.

He also had three more multi point games in December.

The 18-year-old is the first Spitfire player to receive the honour since Brendan Lemieux in December 2015.

Johnston was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft.