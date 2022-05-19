Johnston named OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player

A Windsor Spitfire is being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League.

Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston is the 2021-22 recipient of the William Hanley Trophy awarded to the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.

That's not Johnston's only honour. He's also the recipient of The OHL's Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy with 124 points over 68 games.

Johnston recorded just 26 penalty minutes in the process, being voted the Western Conference's Most Outstanding Player by the League's General Managers.

He's the first Spits player to earn this most recent honour of most sportsmanlike player since Kyle Wellwood in 2002-03.

The William Hanley Trophy is awarded each year based on a selection by the 20 General Managers of the Ontario Hockey League.

