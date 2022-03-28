Johnston powers Spitfires to seventh straight win

The Windsor Spitfires winning streak has hit seven games following their 5-4 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Sunday.

Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston each scored twice for Windsor, with Johnston's second goal in the 3rd period standing up as the winner.

The Spitfires continue to lead the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference, now four points clear of London and five points ahead of Flint.

Windsor's record sits at 38-16-3-3 on the season following the weekend sweep of the Greyhounds, a team they've dominated this year finishing the season series with a 7-1-0-0 record against Sault Ste. Marie.

Eight games now remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin.

The Spitfires get a few days off between games, as they're back in action on Thursday night when they welcome the Sarnia Sting come to town.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.