Joint investigation leads to $13-million worth of illegal drugs taken off the streets

$13-million worth of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets after a bust that started at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.

Canada Border Services Agency say a semi-truck entering Canada on March 4 was brought to secondary inspection where officers found suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 300 kilograms.

According to CBSA, the driver was arrested and handed over to the RCMP but was released.

CBSA says Windsor RCMP Border Integrity along with CBSA Windsor Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division launched an in-depth investigation to determine where the methamphetamine was coming from and who was responsible.

The RCMP identified a 31-year-old Toronto man as the suspected organizer of the initial shipment along with his 33-year-old partner from Toronto who was also linked to the incident.

CBSA says investigators also gathered evidence that the couple was believed to be responsible for more than just trafficking methamphetamine.

The agency says the Toronto man was seen arriving at his home in a moving van and was stopped by police.

Police arrested the man and discovered 120 kilograms of cocaine in the van.

CBSA says search warrants were executed at the couples home where police seized more drugs, including 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of opium, two kilograms of MDMA, and several kilograms of marijuana.

Officers also discovered evidence of possession of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The couple was arrested.

The man remains in police custody while the woman is awaiting her next court date.

Charges include importation of methamphetamine, money laundering, conspiracy to import and possession for purpose of trafficking.

CBSA says Homeland Security Investigations, Toronto Police Service and the U.S. Department of Forensic Sciences all assisted with the investigation.

There were a number of RCMP teams that were also involved including Niagara on the Lake Border Integrity Unit, O Division Border Integrity Air Domain, and Toronto Airport Detachment.