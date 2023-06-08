Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead

MIAMI - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver's two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

Game 4 is Friday in Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat.