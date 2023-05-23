Jokic leads Denver Nuggets past LeBron's Lakers 113-111, into their first NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES - The Denver Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the Nuggets swept the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4.

Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who overcame LeBron James' 31-point first half and a 15-point halftime deficit to earn their first conference title in 47 seasons in the NBA.

James finished with 40 points after the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless career.