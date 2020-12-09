Jones to Officially Fill Vacant Council Seat in Leamington

Trevor Jones will officially fill the vacant seat on Leamington Town Council.

He'll be stepping in for Councillor John Jacobs, who died suddenly on Nov.9. Council voted to ask Jones, who was the runner up in the 2018 Municipal Election, to step in at its Nov. 25 meeting.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says Jones has since agreed to take on the role and administration verified he still qualifies to serve on council at Tuesday night's meeting.

MacDonald says Jones will be sworn in Wednesday at 4 p.m.