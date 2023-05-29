Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

INDIANAPOLIS - Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.

Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race had been red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, setting up a one-lap race to the end.

The two-time IndyCar champion slingshotted around Ericsson and held him off the rest of the way.

They were followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team's best finish since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.