Josh Donaldson announces retirement

A former American League MVP is retiring from baseball.

Josh Donaldson joined former player Sean Casey's podcast on Monday and announced that he's hanging up his cleats for good.

The 38-year-old won MVP honors with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 after slugging 41 homers and driving in 123 runs.

The third-baseman finished with 279 home runs and 816 RBI over his 13-year career.

He was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 2007 draft out of Auburn.

Donaldson made stops with the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

— with files from MetroSource

Josh Donaldson #20 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges applause from the crowd after a video tribute on the big screen prior to the first inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Chris Young/The Canadian Press