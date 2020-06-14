Jourdain Loses at UFC Fight Card Event

Andre (Touchy) Fili won a split decision over Quebec featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain in a close fight on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.

The judges scored it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 for the American.

Jourdain, a 24-year-old from Beloeil, Que., had a good start, lashing Fili's body with kicks. Fili started to find his range but ended on the canvas when Jourdain nailed him with a left to the head with some 90 seconds remaining in the first round.

Fili (21-7-0) slammed Jourdain down to the ground late in the round.

Jourdain (10-3-0) scored with leg kicks in the second round, often connecting with Fili's arms. Fili kept moving forward and was more aggressive as the round wore on, taking Jourdain down.

Fili kept the pressure up in the third, taking Jourdain down with three minutes remaining.

The Canadian fought his way back to his feet and the fight ended with a good exchange and Fili scoring another late takedown.



Jourdain was coming off a second-round stoppage of (The Korean Superboy) Dooho Choi in December.

Cynthia Calvillo is making her impact felt immediately in the women's flyweight division.

Calvillo moved up a weight class to beat number-one contender Jessica Eye by unanimous decision Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.