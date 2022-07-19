Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

LOS ANGELES - Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby.

He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final 19-18.

The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent.

Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension.

Soto beat Cleveland's Jose Ramirez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.