Juan Soto traded to Padres; Nationals get big prospect haul

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline.

The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters.

The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.

Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheder.