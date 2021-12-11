Jubzi and Hand in Hand teaming up to clean Windsor streets

Non-profit organization Hand in Hand Support and local food delivery service Jubzi have partnered to clean city streets this weekend.

The event is called ‘Clean our Streets’ and is scheduled for Saturday, December 11, where guests of Hand in Hand Support, Jubzi and the community will work together to clean-up Windsor’s west end.

Hand in Hand board president Liz Geddes explains how it will work.

"We will have a drive through fundraiser where people can drive through between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to drop off donations to Hand in Hand Support. During that time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. we'll have teams of our clients who will be going out into the streets of the west end core of Windsor and they'll be cleaning up the streets."

Hand in Hand Support is dedicated to the needs of marginalized populations and people seeking recovery.

The organization says "keeping your streets clean” in recovery means making good choices, owning up to bad ones and working toward reconciliation with the community.

Geddes says they've even turned the event into a competition of sorts.

"There'll be groups of 10 teams. Each team will have so many bags and the team that collects the most trash will win a free meal through Jubzi. Our clients are pretty pumped about it and this a really good way for the community to see that our clients want to start a new life and give back to the community."

Geddes says the drive through drop off will be at their location at 320 Sandwich Street.

"They can pull in, we have like a horseshoe driveway, they can pull in and drop off their donations. Somebody will be there to take it from them and then they can drive away. We're accepting toiletries, groceries, perishable goods, non-perishable goods, monetary donations, gift cards. Whatever the public would like to support us with."

Any community members interested in taking part in the event are asked to join the Clean Our Streets Windsor Facebook page for updates, instructions and notices.