Jubzi food delivery service hoping to help more charities in 2022

A local food delivery service is looking to help more charities in 2022.

Jubzi Inc. launched in late 2020 delivering food from dozens of restaurants in Windsor-Essex with a portion of all delivery fees going to the Downtown Mission.

But company CEO Thanos Zikantas says they're stepping up their fundraising efforts this year with a new initiative which will see a different charity benefit from deliveries each month in addition to the continued support for the Mission.

Zikantas says they're just expanding on an already successful program.

"What started off with a pretty cool idea has actually been validated. This ship is actually sitting on the water now coasting. What else can we do so we can have an even bigger impact?"

Zikantas says several community organizations had reached out asking to be a part of the program.

"We've had different individuals in the community say would you support mental health? Would you support this? Would you support that? That conversation came up and we said why don't we just raise the bar now? We already know that it works. Mobile ordering is not going anywhere."

More information about Jubzi and what they've got planned for 2022 can be found on their website.