Judicial Review Date set for Nemak in Windsor

A date has been set for a judicial review as the union appeals a decision to close the Nemak plant in west Windsor.

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo tells AM800 News, the review will take place on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

Unifor is challenging an arbitrator's ruling that dismissed a grievance filed against Nemak by the union.

The 170 workers, represented by Unifor Local 200, launched the grievance last year arguing the company is violating the terms of the agreement with its plans to shut down the west Windsor plant this year and move production to Mexico.

The company said it was in full compliance of the agreement and the arbitrator dismissed the grievance citing 'the union did not establish that the employer violated the collective agreement.'

Workers formed a two week blockade in September until the courts intervened.

A date for the closure of the plant has not been announced by the company.