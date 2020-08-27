Julien's House Bereavement Centre Officially Opens Its Doors

Those who have lost a loved one now have a place to go in Windsor.

Julien's House hosted its virtual grand opening Wednesday night.

The bereavement centre is named after Julien Gaudet who died tragically in 2011 at the age of 18.

After attending the Coping Centre in Cambridge, Julien's parents, Germain and Christine, realized the need for a similar space in Windsor-Essex and offered their property as the future home of Julien's House programming.

Germain says seeing the centre in Cambridge helped open their eyes.

"Unknowingly, when we went to the Coping Centre, did we come to realize wow, how beautiful this is, how beautiful this would be for our community if we only had one of these back in Windsor,” he said. “An all inclusive place where a lot of healing could take place for all different loses."

Germain says the logo for the home has a special meaning.

"Yes, the blue does represent a house, but it's not just a house. Julien was a baseball player,” he adds. “It also represents home plate. What happens when you get to home plate? You're safe. Julien Gaudet's house will be a safe place for those to come during their grief journey."

Germain says all types of loss will be welcomed with open arms.

"Sibling loss, spousal loss, child loss, all those loses will be welcomed and together we will see to it that the community experiences the necessary support when it comes to being a grieving individual."

Julien's House is currently offering drop-in sessions for grieving members of the members of the community.