The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses in the area.

The health unit is reporting 12 overdose related hospital visits between April 23 and 29 with 10 involving fentanyl.

As a result, an "extreme" community alert has been issued.

More information on the alert and how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.