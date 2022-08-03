'Jungle like' conditions in Windsor-Essex

It will be a scorcher today.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent warning of exceptionally hot temperatures as the mercury is expected to hit 34 Celsius, but will feel like 45 Celsius or 113 Fahrenheit with the humidex.

A heat warning will not be required, as daytime highs will not reach warning criteria on Thursday due to the passage of a cold front.

Senior Climatologist David Phillips says the area will likely get rain after the extreme heat.

"We're probably going to see some rain over the next 2-3 days which is good news although it will make it steamier when it rains and you still have the heat around, it feels like a jungle situation," says Phillips.

He says the best advice is to not overdo it.

"No one is going to criticize you for procrastinating," he says. "Put off today or tomorrow what you can do when the weather actually improves. So I think it's just common sense, looking in on people and staying in the shade."

The average high for this time of year is 27.7 Celsius, while the record is 36.9 Celsius which was set back in 1988.

Overnight low temperatures on Wednesday night of 23 degrees Celsius will provide minimal relief from the heat.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning of heat-related illness saying everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion.

If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention.

Check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.