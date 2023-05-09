Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case

NEW YORK - A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Carroll's claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.

Carroll, one of more than a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.