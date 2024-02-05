Jury gets manslaughter case against Michigan school shooter's mother

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Michigan jury has begun deliberations in an unusual trial against a school shooter's mother.

Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She's accused of contributing to the deaths of four students in 2021.

Prosecutors say she was grossly negligent when she failed to tell Oxford High School that the family had guns, including a new one that was later used by her son.

The school was concerned about violent images and desperate phrases written on a math assignment.

But Ethan Crumbley was allowed to stay in school.

Prosecutors also say the boy's parents ignored his mental health.