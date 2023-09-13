Jury hears 911 call made by Londoner moments after Muslim family struck by pickup truck

WARNING: GRAPHIC

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Tuesday with evidence from a 911 call taker and the cab driver who placed the call.

Azzeddin Jahanghiri told the jury he was waiting for a fare, parked in nearby shopping centre when a "heavily" damaged black pickup truck parked behind his cab.

Jahanghiri testified the driver asked him to call 911.

"Call the cops. Call police," the driver told Jahanghiri. "I just hit someone. I killed someone."

Jahanghiri told the jury he grabbed his phone and put it on speaker to call the police.

He told them, "There's a truck here and he said he hit somebody."

After identifying it as a black pickup truck, you can then hear a second male voice say, "It was me that did it, so come arrest me."

The call taker then asks for a name which he provides, identifying himself as Nate Veltman.

He provides his date of birth but when the call taker asks if he's hurt Veltman says, "Nope, I did it on purpose."

When she asks, "Why did you do it on purpose?" Veltman responded with, "Get the (expletive) over here, would you?"

Jahanghiri told the jury Veltman also turned to him and said "Make a video" while he was placed under arrest by London police.

The cab driver also told the jury he saw blood on the front lights and "the hood was damaged and the smoke was coming from the engine."

The call taker, Jennifer Weber, testified at the time of the Jahanghiri’s call, 12 others had already come into the call centre about the accident at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.