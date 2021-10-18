Jury trial underway in death of Windsor mother Autumn Taggart

The jury trial of a man accused in the death of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart has started in Windsor's Superior Court.

Jitesh Bhogal is standing trial on a single charge of first degree murder.

After pleading not guilty, the 31-year-old Bhogal elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

The Crown alleges Taggart was sexually assaulted and the accused caused her death in the early morning hours of June 10, 2018.

Taggart's nine-year-old son Gavin was in the apartment at the time of incident and told police a man entered his room and told him to be quiet.

Court heard the young boy couldn't wake his mother the next morning, so he called his father, who discovered Taggart's body.

The Crown plans to call 30 witnesses over the course of the eight-week trial.

The first witness is set to testify Tuesday morning.