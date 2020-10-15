Just 1 new COVID-19 Case in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one additional case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new case is considered community acquired and there are currently 61 active cases of the virus.

Outbreaks remain at two workplaces, one in the agriculture sector in Kingsville and one in the construction sector in Lakeshore.

There are currently no outbreaks to report at local schools or long-term care or retirement homes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,744 confirmed cases, 76 deaths and 2,607 cases resolved.