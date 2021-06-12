Just 10 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Just 10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Saturday bringing the region's total to 16,718.

Of the new cases, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are the result of community spread while two others are still under investigation.

Three workplace and two community outbreaks are being reported.

There are currently 13 people in hospital for treatment while a total of 335,234 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.