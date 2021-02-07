Just 15 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Sunday

Some positive news on the COVID-19 front.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just 15 new cases of the virus Sunday with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, two are outbreak related, four being caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are being blamed on community spread while the seven remaining cases are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 12,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 343 deaths.

There are currently 51 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at 12 long-term care homes and 11 workplaces along with four hospital outbreaks.