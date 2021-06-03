Just 2 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, both of which were from contact with a previously confirmed case.

There are currently 165 active cases, 91 are considered a Variant of Concern.

According to health unit CEO Theresa Marentette, there are still six workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

The health unit reports 13 local people in hospital, five of which are in the ICU. According to Windsor Regional Hospital, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are four people in the hospital who have been transferred from out of town, all of which are in the ICU.

A total of 250,851 people in Windsor-Essex (57.3 per cent) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 29,483 people (6.7 per cent) are fully vaccinated.