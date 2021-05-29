Just 28 Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just 28 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 16,512.

Of the new cases, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 10 were caused by community spread while seven are still under investigation.

No new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 426.

There are currently 15 people in hospital for treatment while a total of 266,552 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Eight workplace and one community outbreak are being reported as well.