Just 45 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just 45 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Of the new cases, 15 are being blamed on community spread, 11 are the result of close contact with another confirmed case, two are outbreak related while 17 others are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 15,479 confirmed cases of the virus along with 414 deaths.

There are currently 15 people in hospital while a total of 168,392 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at nine workplaces, one school and one long-term care home along with two community outbreaks.