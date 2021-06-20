Just Eight New Cases of COVID-19 Added Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just eight new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 16,781.

Three were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are the result of community spread, one is being blamed on travel to the U.S. while two others are still under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 434.

The health unit continues to deal with one workplace and one community outbreak.

There are currently nine people in hospital for treatment while 379,703 doses of the vaccine have been given to local residents.