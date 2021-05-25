After hearing reports of people turning down vaccines because of the brand, our medical officer of Health says "just get a vaccine."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he is troubled after hearing that people are refusing, specifically, the Moderna vaccine, adding "I want to take this time to assure them that the Moderna vaccine is equally good as compared to the Pfizer vaccine."

According to Dr. Ahmed, all the vaccines approved and available in Canada go through a strict regulatory requirements and are effective in preventing hospitalization from COVID.

"We have seen effectiveness of both the available vaccines in our community and there is no preferential recommendation for either Pfizer or Moderna."

The proof is in the results, says Ahmed, when it comes to the Moderna vaccine.

"All the seniors in the long-term care homes and retirement homes received the Moderna vaccine and we can see the result right there," he says. "We are not seeing any cases in the vaccinated seniors in these homes."

Dr. Ahmed is urging Windsor-Essex residents not to wait for one vaccine or the other, to get any vaccine that is available to you.

He adds the health unit will soon start issuing second doses of COVID-19 vaccines and until then, everybody needs to continue following public health measures.