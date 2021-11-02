iHeartRadio
Just one COVID-19 case reported at the public school board Tuesday

Just one positive case of COVID-19 discovered at the Greater Essex County District School Board on Tuesday.

The latest case was identified in a student at Leamington District Secondary School.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 125 positive cases since the new school year began.

