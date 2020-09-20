The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 Sunday.

The cause of the latest case remains under investigation.

The region now has 2,624 confirmed cases with 76 deaths while 2,453 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

There are still three long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — Dolce Vita in Windsor and Rosewood Erie Glen and New Beginnings in Leamington.

All workplaces have been removed from the health unit's list of outbreaks.