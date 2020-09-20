Just One New Case of COVID-19 Sunday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 Sunday.
The cause of the latest case remains under investigation.
The region now has 2,624 confirmed cases with 76 deaths while 2,453 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.
There are still three long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — Dolce Vita in Windsor and Rosewood Erie Glen and New Beginnings in Leamington.
All workplaces have been removed from the health unit's list of outbreaks.