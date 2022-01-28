Just over 100 people in hospital with COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting one additional COVID-19 death and 221 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community

The health unit says there are now 1,662 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 81 active outbreaks in the region.

14 are workplace outbreaks, 29 are community outbreaks, 10 are hospital outbreaks and 28 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 543 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.8 per cent have received two doses.

50.2 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.