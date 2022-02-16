Just over 40 people in hospital with COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 117 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no additional deaths.

The health unit says there are now 523 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region.

Three are workplace outbreaks, 13 are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and 11 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 573 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.1 per cent have received two doses.

52.7 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.