Just Two New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Another day brings more COVID-19 cases, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just two new cases of the virus Saturday.

According to the health unit, one case is travel related while the other was caused by close contact to another confirmed case.

Saturday's cases bring the region's total to 2,416 with 71 deaths while 2,250 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

There are currently three long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, New Beginnings in Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

Outbreaks are also being reported at four workplaces in Windsor-Essex including three farms in Leamington and Kingsville.