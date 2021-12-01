Just under 13 per cent of youth receive first of COVID-19 vaccine since last Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 12.8 per cent of youth between the ages of 5 to 11 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since last Thursday.

The health unit announced the update during its media briefing on Wednesday.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says the vaccine has been administered to 4,231 youth.

The vaccine is being administered at the region's mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall.

Local health care providers, pharmacies and community pop-up vaccination clinics are also providing the vaccine.

The health unit says there are 33,000 youth between the ages of 5 and 11 in Windsor-Essex that are eligible to receive the vaccine.