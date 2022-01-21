Just under 130 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 209 new cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are community acquired, nine are outbreak related, four are travel and 177 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,563 active cases in the community.

There are 18 workplace outbreaks, 34 community outbreaks, 11 hospital outbreaks and 28 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 32,793 cases since the pandemic began with 28,705 listed as resolved.

There have been 525 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 849,825 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.