Just Under 300 Begley Elementary School Students Tested for COVID-19

There are now 39 cases of COVID-19 at Frank W. Begley Public School in Windsor.

The local health unit is reporting 37 confirmed cases and two probable cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says just under 300 students have been tested.

He says as of today, there are 29 confirmed student cases plus the two probable cases, along with eight staff members testing positive.

Dr. Ahmed says some close contacts of the students and staff have also tested positive.

"There's a lot of investigation that's going on," says Dr. Ahmed. "We are trying to put it altogether into some sense especially in terms of the spread pattern because that would really be helpful because some of these family members have students going into different schools so maybe they have acquired the disease lets say Begley but one of their sibling is going into another school."

He says many of the families and individuals at the school are considered high risk.

"Some of them are low income families with children going to different schools," he says. "They're inability to cohort, they're inability to keep them safe and even just some of the language barriers were are seeing, understanding the health literacy piece."

Dr. Ahmed says 283 students, 47 staff and 141 family members have been tested.

The local health unit declared an outbreak at the elementary school on Assumption Street last Tuesday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is currently closed.