Just under 70 people in hospital with COVID-19

The local health unit is reporting 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 186 new high risk cases and three additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 50s, a woman and a man in their 70s — all from the community.

The health unit says there are now 1,204 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 72 active outbreaks in the region.

14 are workplace outbreaks, 23 are community outbreaks, 10 are hospital outbreaks and 25 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 554 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.2 per cent have received two doses.

51.2 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.