Just under 900 elementary students remain suspended for incomplete immunization records

A significant drop in the number of elementary students suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says as of March 22, 892 students remain suspended.

Earlier this week, the health unit reported 1,908 student suspensions.

The health unit says it must be provided with updated immunization records for suspensions to be lifted.

Immunization clinics continue for the remainder of the week at the health unit's offices in Windsor and Leamington.

In December, the health unit said there were more than 12,000 students with incomplete records.

