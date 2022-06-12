Justice for Migrant Workers holds caravan in support of migrant agricultural workers

Justice for Migrant Workers, a political collective organizing with migrant agricultural workers in Ontario, will be hosting a caravan that will make stops at farms across Windsor-Essex.

On Sunday (June 12), starting at 1 p.m., the caravan will be run by former workers, allies, community members and those who are concerned about the plight of migrant workers.

The purpose of this caravan is to show solidarity with workers who have done critical organizing work from within farms, and to draw public attention to the ongoing structural issues that impact agricultural workers.

Chris Ramsaroop, Organizer for Justice for Migrant Workers, explains why the caravan is taking place due to conditions migrant workers face.

"Migrant farm workers work 70-80 hours a week sometimes, they don't have overtime provisions. There's concerns around pesticides and chemicals, there's an absence of protections under the Health and Safety Laws and many workers will not speak up because they're under tied work permits, and they're afraid that if they speak out they'll lose their jobs."

He explains the risks involved with migrant workers leaving the farm's they work at.

"Migrant workers are tied to one employer, this means they can not work at another farm. So if they're working at farm A, and they decide to leave and go to farm B, that's against their contract," he continues. "And many workers, they would be criminalized, immigration or CBSA would pick them up and workers would be sent back to be deported to their country."

Ramsaroop says this issue is no longer about work ethic, but a system that needs change.

"It's not about good and bad employers, it's about the system that's set up. Every farm has a system of tied permits. The entire industry is exempt from overtime pay, from holiday pay, and industry specific under the Health and Safety Act. This is a systemic problem, this is not about a few bad rotten apples, this is about an entire system that must change."

Agricultural workers are exempt from multiple provisions of Ontario's Employment Standard Act. There are also no industry-specific protections for farmworkers under Ontario's occupational health and safety legislation.

Ramsaroop adds that anyone is welcome to join the caravan on Sunday. It will start at the Walmart in Leamington before they move to different locations in the county.